Dirty Details: Will your kitchen pass the cleanliness test?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Before you sit down and eat dinner listen up.

Your kitchen may look clean, but a new study says many home kitchens would fail a routine health inspection.

The Health Department says poor hand washing and how we handle meats that often times ends up leaving behind bacteria that we can't see and makes us sick.

When it comes to your own home kitchen do you think yours would pass the same safety standards the health department uses for restaurant kitchens?

A new study shows that one in seven home kitchens wouldn't pass a restaurant inspection.

"Me and my wife are over 80 years old. What she doesn't clean up I do," Lynn Summers Parma.

"People go by the old info they learned from their aunts and grandmothers - still thawing meats and chicken on the counters and mixing their meats and veggies in the refrigerator," Paul Desario Cuyahoga Co. Health Dept.

19 Action News took our own informal poll. A major part of our local food inspections involves food handler cleanliness. We asked do you wash your hands before handling food?

Food temperature is another biggie. Cold foods need to be kept at 41 degrees or lower... Hot foods like chicken needs to be at 165 degrees and beef at 155 degrees..

Countertops also need to be properly sanitized. And remember the 30 second rule never applies. No matter how fast you pick something up off the floor you need to throw it out.

