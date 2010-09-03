Identified: Cuyahoga County Coroner identifies body found at Bohn Towers

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office has identified the body found Friday at Bohn Towers.

The body is that of 65-year-old Robert Moncrief.

According to the coroner, Moncrief's death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was ruled as asphyxia by ligature strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Moncrief's body was found Friday at Bohn Towers, located at W. 13th and Superior.

According to police, building management discovered the victim after neighbors called them to check on that particular resident.

Apparently no one had seen the man in a couple of days.

Bohn Towers is senior citizen housing through CMHA.

If you have any information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Police at 216.623.5464 or call Crime Stoppers.

