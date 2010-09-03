Ohio man arrested for letting maggots eat his wife's dead body

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MADISONVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A horrifying story out of Cincinnati has a 65 year old man facing charges.

Cops say Darrel White let maggots eat his wife to death.

Prosecutors say he did nothing, while flies and maggots fed off his bedridden wife.

Jorene White suffered from severe arthritis but she died from a blood infection.

Police found her body when they responded to a 911 call at the house.

They say the scene simply shocking.

"The house was filthy. The smell as you might imagine was overpowering," Prosecutor Julie Wilson.

If convicted, White could be facing more than 11 years in prison.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.