Sicko Dad: Father accused of raping child, torturing family

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 47-year-old father is behind bars this weekend for what he did to his own family.

Jeffrey A. York is accused of the rape and gross sexual imposition of his daughter who was younger than 13-years-old.

According to Madison Township Police, York has been indicted on two counts of rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of endangering children, one count of aggravated menacing and five counts of domestic violence.

The abuse has been ongoing for more than a decade, however; the mother of the children found out about the alleged rape and gross sexual imposition of her daughter on December 2nd, 2009. One of the child endangering charges stems from another child being locked in a bedroom on and off for a year.

The couple has seven children together, two boys and five girls all ranging in age from 3-months to 19-years-old. Neighbors told 19 Action News the couple seemed odd but they never knew the children were being mistreated. In fact, some neighbors never even knew how many kids the couple had because they were never outside.

The children's mother called 9-1-1 back in December 2009 when the incident finally surfaced and the children and their mother were taken to a women's shelter later that day. Everyone is said to be doing well at this time.

Jeffrey York was taken into custody on Sept. 1st and is being held on a $250K bond. If he is able to post bond, he'll be required to wear an ankle tracking device and must stay away from his family.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.