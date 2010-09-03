No One Home: Burglars using vacant homes to rob yours

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When it comes to ripping you off crooks have a new trick up their sleeve.

Don Kish says he's feeling violated after he was hit by a group of sophisticated burglars.

The burglars used the vacant home next door that's up for sale as a shield and staging point to steal an estimated 10-thousand dollars in property from Kish's home.

Burglars entered the home through a small window and stole several things including a 60 inch TV.

"My son is 18 and they wiped out his worldly belongings."

To keep the dogs from barking which would have notified neighbors, the crooks took pizza out of Kish's refridgerator and fed it to them.

The crooks also hit a house on Empire, but this time the vacant house up for sale was behind the victim's on the next street over.

Cops say this kind of crime could happen almost anywhere, so a homeowners best protection might be to step up communication with their neighbors.

