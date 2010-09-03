Trashed: Husband & wife busted for DUI's in separate cars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A husband and wife are each facing drunk driving charges.

And get this...they were busted the same night, in the same town, driving separate cars.

The Misses was busted at a dui checkpoint and two hours later her husband busted driving drunk nearby.

They sat in jail cells next to each other and the didn't even know it.

Helga Taylor busted for drunk driving at a checkpoint in Berea set up by the Cuyahoga County DUI task force.

Cops say she claimed she'd been out looking for her husband Michael Taylor.

Then two hours later police say they found him driving drunk too.

Police say Michale and Helga have been living apart.

The bust happened a couple of weekends ago. Their blood alcohol levels; hers .21 which is nearly three times the legal limit and his was slightly lower .18.

