Tour of Duty USA Runners hit Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After leaving the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, Nevada the 36 Australian and American firefighters headed on a 238 miles run through the country's hottest and driest state, Arizona.

The 2010 US Tour of Duty run is a coming together of 16 Australian and 16 American firefighters who are committed to remembering the police officers, military, emergency service workers and firefighters who, on a call to duty, lost their lives on 11 September 2001.

Along the way scorching desert temperatures topped 110 and the occasional downpour did little but turn the arid, dry conditions into a steamy sweat.

It was about 20 miles outside Phoenix that the Melbourne group experienced their David Attenborough moment. Around midnight runners Rachel Cowling, Paul Buttisant and Mark Brad Leigh were nearing the small town, aptly named Surprise.

They were bewildered to see that their police escort car had suddenly taken to slowly swerving across the lanes in front of them.

And what a surprise it was! The local constabulary was thoughtfully and methodically crushing several sizeable rattlesnakes that had taken to slithering out of the desert to cross the highway.

Earlier in the night Aussie firefighter Johnny McGuire had a magical minute when he got to see a stunning meteorite shower and soon after was forced to pick up the pace when a one-eyed, feral dog ran also rushed in from the nighttime desert and chased him for a few hundred yards.

After arriving on 10 August in Los Angeles the firefighters were treated to a cocktail party at the Ramada West Hollywood hotel, a garden reception at the residence of Australia's LA Consul General Chris De Cure and a slap-up dinner prepared by firefighters at the Beverly Hills Fire House.

And on August 12 at 8.46am, timed to coincide with the first plane crashing into the South Tower in 2001, the Tour of Duty Run began from Santa Monica Pier to Las Vegas, the first leg of their 4308 miles run to New York City on September 11.

In Las Vegas the runners were met by comedian Jerry Lewis, Tour of Duty's US Ambassador. After hosting a small function at the Clarke County Fire Station, the 84 year-old showbiz legend set them off on a memorable eight miles jog down the city's famous strip to Fremont Street in the old Las Vegas district.

In true Las Vegas style six police motorcycles, a fleet of fire engines and two police cars, all with flashing lights and sirens blaring, closed traffic to guide them along the crowd-lined strip.

After running to Oklahoma City, where the firefighters made a brief visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial site, the Tour of Duty team ran through Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Memphis and St Louis before crossing into Illinois.

The Tour of Duty arrived at Chicago's city limits at midday on Wednesday 01 September where the 36 runners were afforded a fire, police and ambulance escort to the Chicago Fire Department Memorial where they laid a wreath in remembrance of the fallen colleagues.

There was also a helicopter fly-past and water cannon salute before they ran on to pay their respects at the Chicago Police Department Memorial. The run ended with a pipes and drum welcome at the Chicago Fire Academy.

Saturday 04 September

The Team of Duty runners le Chicago on Thursday at 1800 and will run all the way to Washington via Cleveland (3738 miles). At 1100 some of the runners and TOD Young Ambassador Annabelle Priftis will meet with school children to talk about the run and its relevance to 9/11 at the Rocky River Fire Dept, 21012 Hilliard Rd, Rocky River.

The run team will turn East on Alfred Lerner Way past Cleveland Browns Stadium to the Cleveland Firefighter Memorial, Willard Park at East 9th and Lakeside Avenue where they will pass an Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum band. And lay a wreath

At 1230 they will stop for a shower and lunch at Firehouse 22, 7300 Superior Avenue before hitting the road to Washington DC where they will arrive on Tuesday 07 September at 0545, 4128 miles completed.

www.tourofdutyrun.com <http://www.tourofdutyrun.com/>

