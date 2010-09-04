Healthy you at the Zoo - National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Rainbow's "Healthy YOU at the Zoo" Kicks Off National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. Representative Fudge will unveil Fit for L.I.F.E. bill to address epidemic of childhood obesity.

WHEN: September 4, 2010, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife WayCleveland, OH 44109

WHAT: UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will host a Childhood Obesity Awareness Day event, "Healthy YOU at the Zoo."

WHO: U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH 11th District) will make remarks as well as representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. George V. Voinovich (R-OH) and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

WHY: The event, sponsored by UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, kicks off September as National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month for kids 4 to 16 years old. Congresswoman Fudge, in keeping with her commitment to address the epidemic of childhood obesity will unveil plans to introduce Fit for L.I.F.E., a bill aimed at improving children's health in low-income, rural and Native American communities. These communities have been hardest hit by the childhood obesity epidemic.

