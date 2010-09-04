CANCELLED: U.S. Army Golden Knights to Honor MetroHealth at Cleveland National Air Show

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(CLEVELAND) - CANCELLED - The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will honor MetroHealth during a thrilling parachute performance at the Cleveland National Air Show on Saturday, Sept. 4.

While in free fall flight and traveling at 120 miles per hour, the Knights will pass a solid mahogany baton between members. Upon landing, the Golden Knights will present the baton to Dr. Craig Bates, MetroHealth Emergency Medicine Physician.

The Knights' performance will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Please call Ann Gynn on Saturday to get more specific time.)

MetroHealth's Emergency Medicine Department was selected to receive the team baton in honor of its many years of participation in the Air Show in a variety of ways including providing onsite medical care for the Air Show participants and spectators.

Continuing another Air Show tradition, a Metro Life Flight helicopter will participate in fly-by demonstrations between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Metro Life Flight has completed more than 67,500 missions in 28 years of service to the region.

The helicopter and the Metro Life Flight crew will be on site for Air Show visitors at various times over the weekend. The aircraft will also be on standby for any medical emergency and provide support for the Coast Guard in the case of an emergency in Lake Erie.

