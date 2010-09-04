Dog owner tosses out puppy because it urinated in his house

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - A 30-year-old dog owner was arrested for abandoning animals.

Alliance Police Officer Minich arrived at a home located at 2346 Ansley #A and observed an 8-month-old puppy running loose.

During the investigation Officer Minich discovered that the dog belonged to Ian Mayers.

Officers question Mayers about the dog and he acknowledged it was his and that he threw it out because it kept urinating inside his home and that it "wasn't his dog anymore."

