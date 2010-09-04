Effective?: 19 Action News takes a look at Court Warrant Unit busts

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - More tough questions about a fugitive unit that "lost" a warrant for a man later busted for killing his wife.

It's one big mistake that may have led to a murder, so 19 Action News investigated the unit's record over a year and wanted to know how many guys out there are like this!

Maurice Lyons was arrested only after Cleveland Police said he killed his wife, even though a judge had put out a warrant for his arrest weeks earlier.

The city court's Warrant Unit says they "lost" that piece of paper. So just how effective is this unit at bringing down the bad guys?

In 2009, the Warrant Unit handled 132 warrants and made 119 arrests. So far in 2010, the unit handled 85 warrants and made 69 arrests.

The Chief Judge calls one mistake like the Maurice Lyons case in 12-years "successful." This, after the entire warrant unit was just punished for mishandling the warrant that never led to Lyons' arrest.

The court's Warrant Unit only handles certain cases, a very small number of cases. In fact, tens of thousands of people are wanted for ignoring cases or a judge's orders.

The city court now says they'll be working more closely with Cleveland Police on finding the really dangerous suspects.

No matter what the court's record is for finding the wanted, it can't afford another big mistake like Maurice Lyons.

