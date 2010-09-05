Sober Up: CMSD bus driver involved in drunken crash with baby pleads not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A grandmother who was arrested for drunk driving after crashing a car with her infant grandchild in the backseat was in court on Wednesday.

Sandra Daniel pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including child endangering.

The 1-year-old grandchild was unrestrained at the time of the crash that happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of W.95th Street Sunday morning. Daniel is also school bus driver for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The 47-years-old flipped her white Mitsubishi Eclipse on its side at 2133 W. 95th Street. Cleveland Police arrived on scene and helped pull Daniel and the baby out of the vehicle.

The baby was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries and Daniel was taken to Lakewood Hospital where she was treated and released.

Neighbors on scene that night just shocked by what they saw. "It makes me extremely angry, she put that child at risk and that child has no choice...my main concern was making sure they got the baby out. She was laying on top of the glass...her legs were hanging out of the car" said a witness.

Cleveland Police say Daniel hit two parked vehicles belonging to Toni Jeffries while headed northbound on W.95th and that's when she flipped her car. "When it landed it bounced down and hit the tip of my suburban...I'm going to have to be on the bus for a while" said Jeffries.

Officers also stated Daniel appeared intoxicated but refused a breathalyzer test on scene.

Daniel's bond was set at $5k. If she manages to make bond and get out, she will still not be able to see her granddaughter or the kid's parents. The judge issued a no contact order.

Daniel is due back in court next week.

Click here to read Ohio's Child Passenger Safety laws.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.