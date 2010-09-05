Vigil for 10-year-old Akron boy struck by car

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A vigil will be held Sunday evening for 10-year-old Tony Swain.

Swain was struck by a car and killed in a crosswalk on September 6th, 2005. He was with his sister at the time of the accident and pushed her out of the way saving her life.

Prayers and a candlelight vigil will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday at Lovers Lane and Hammel Street.

