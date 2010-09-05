Teen Killed: Mom wants answers after son is murdered in his own front yard

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Police and Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of 16-year-old Jason Knighten.

According to the Summit County Coroner's Office, Knighten was shot in cold blood around 7:50 p.m. Saturday on Work Drive in his front yard.

An unknown male confronted Knighten while he was helping his mother unload groceries, and an altercation occurred which lead to the fatal shooting of Knighten. He was taken to Akron General Hospital where he later died.

"Jason didn't have any enemies that we are aware of," said the victim's aunt, Janice Davis. "He was just a good kid."

"We're grieving. My baby's gone," said the victim's mother, Dortha Jackson. "Unless you are standing where I am standing you can't even imagine how I feel."

There will be a vigil tonight at 6PM outside Jason's house with friends and family.

Meanwhile, Akron police are working on a sketch of the suspect. If you know anything about Jason's murder, please call Crime Stoppers or the police.

