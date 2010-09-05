The Walk 4 Friendship

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Join in for a day of family fun and community solidarity as we walk hand-in-hand to benefit an organization that brings joy, cheer, and respite to children with special needs and their families.

Show your support to the incredible volunteer teenagers who go the extra mile to make a child smile.

Register to sign on as a walker, a donor, or both. Your participation will help bring laughter and hope to some truly special children.

Sunday, September 5, 2010

Time: *11:30am Registration. *12:00pm Ceremony. *12:15pm Walk begins.

Route:

Walk begins at Preston's H.O.P.E. playground at the Mandel JCC and will loop around Science Park Drive to Richmond Rd with a closing celebration at the Agnon School. End of walk entertainment will feature The Twins from France.

Parking:

Wheel Chair accessible and Drop off: The JCC lot near Preston's H.O.P.E (start of walk) All other parking will be at the new Mizrachi School parking lot at 26600 Shaker Blvd East. In the event of overflow, parking will be available at the Temple Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd East.

Registration:

Registration is free! Walkers age 12 and under will receive a free t-shirt and walking kit. All other walkers (ages 13 and over) will be entitled to a t-shirt and walking kit once they have raised a minimum of $20 on their personal page. You can register online by clicking on the "Register Here" tab above. You can create a team, join a team, join as a family, or register as an individual. If you need help please contact Friendship Circle at 216-377-3000.

Entertainment:

"The Twins from France" will perfrom at the Agnon School with dazzling balance and juggling acts.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.