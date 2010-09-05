One person killed in overnight Painesville crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Chardon Post of the Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on September 5th, which occurred on State Route 2.

Brian G. Hurley, 36-years-old of Kirtland, Ohio was traveling westbound on State Route 2 around 5:10 a.m. in his Kia Sorento when he drifted off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and no further information is available.

