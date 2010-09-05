Governor Strickland, Rep. Sutton at Lorain Labor Day Family Festival

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - On Labor Day weekend, AFL-CIO officers will join thousands of working people in events across the country to call for good jobs and a strong, middle class economy and boost get-out-the-vote efforts for the November midterm elections.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka will join Governor Ted Strickland, Rep. Betty Sutton and others in Lorain at its 16th Annual Labor Day Family Festival.

WHO: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, Governor Ted Strickland, Rep. Betty Sutton

WHAT: Annual Lorain Labor Day Family Festival

WHERE: Black River Landings @ 421 Black River Lane, Lorain, Ohio

WHEN: Sunday, September 5th at 5:00PM

