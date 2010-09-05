Knife Fight: Father arrested for stabbing daughter in the back

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 78-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning around 10:44 a.m. for stabbing his daughter in the back.

First District zone cars received a radio assignment to respond to 9800 block of Denison Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival on scene, the officers located 46-year-old Elecia Battle with a stab wound to her back and her husband restraining her father, 78-year-old Bill Smith who was bleeding from the head.

Elecia Battle is known for claiming to win the lottery in South Euclid, Ohio back in 2004. The winning ticket was worth $162M. Battle claimed she bought the ticket but lost it when she dropped her purse. In court, Battle lost the case and issued fines for the time police spent trying to locate the missing ticket along with other court punishments.

EMS was notified, responded and conveyed Battle and Smith to MetroHealth Medical Center, where they are being treated for their injuries.

While on scene, Elecia Battle told the officers that she was involved in a verbal altercation with her father, which turned physical. During the physical altercation her father grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the back. Battle's husband who was outside at the time heard the commotion came inside and grabbed the victim's father and took him to the ground. While doing so, Bill Smith's head hit the floor causing injury.

Smith was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault Stabbing and Domestic Violence.

This investigation is being handled by the First District Detective Bureau.

