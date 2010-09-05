19 Action News uncovers second list of possible witnesses in Cleveland Strangler trial

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News is uncovering more witnesses who could be called to testify for accused serial killer Anthony Sowell, but the list is not what you might think.

So how could these people help the man accused of killing eleven woman and burying their bodies in and around his Imperial Avenue home on Cleveland's Eastside?

The latest witness list says Sowell's lawyers could call someone from the Sheriff's office and the state prison system.

Sowell has served time in prison a sex offender, but the list also includes someone from a former job and the Marines. The accused serial killer is a veteran, too.

An earlier list called for workers at the city and county jails. Plus, an expert who can tell how long someone's been dead by the kinds of bugs on the bodies.

It's not clear what the people on the witness list could say to help Sowell. And it's still not clear if he'll plead not guilty by reason of insanity. In fact, Sowell's attorneys are also complaining the city jail hasn't turned over psychological records and the East Cleveland School District has yet to turn over test records from when Sowell went to school there.

Sowell's trial is slated to start early next year.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.