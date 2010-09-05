New charges filed against brother and sister accused of theft

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - More trouble for a brother and sister caught on tape robbing an elderly woman.

New charges were just filed against Ryan and Lauren Markham. They are now accused of robbing an 88-year-old woman at the Lakewood Library and a ripping off a grandmother in her own home.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say Ryan Markham has also been indicted for more. He's apparently stolen jewelry, a playstation and $3500 bucks worth of stuff from his own grandmother! He's also accused of writing $2500 bucks worth of bad checks against a grandfather's account.

Lauren Markham has a previous record for theft and stolen property.

Investigators say drugs drove the siblings to commit these crimes.

A tip to CrimeStoppers helped police track them down after viewers saw the theft video on 19 Action News.

