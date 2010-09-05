NAACP steps up to assist CMSD families with uniform needs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)- Since the Cleveland Metropolitan School District publicly announced its inability to continue providing school uniform vouchers, the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP, has stepped forward with a generous donation to assist families with uniform needs.

"Education is important and the uniforms appear to have a positive impact on improving the teaching and learning process in the schools," said George L. Forbes, Esq., President of the Cleveland Branch NAACP.

"We are grateful to the NAACP for recognizing the importance of helping those in need," said Dr. Eugene Sanders, Cleveland Schools CEO. "Every contribution helps, big or small, and I encourage everyone- business partners, community members, faith-based leaders- to evaluate what their individual contribution might be to help some of our neediest families."

The NAACP will present its donation to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District tomorrow.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 7, 2010

10:30a.m.

WHERE: Marion Sterling (PreK-8)

3033 Central Ave.

Cleveland,OH 44115

To further assist students in need of uniforms, individual schools will continue to maintain uniform closets, and CMSD's Project ACT- the District's department that serves its homeless and needy families- has uniforms available for children who qualify. Anyone interested in assisting CMSD families with uniform vouchers or donations should contact the Office of Family and Community Engagement at 216.858.0117.

