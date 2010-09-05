"Rally for Jobs" hits Canton

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A group of concerned citizens organized by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and other partners today announced a "Rally for Jobs" will be held in Canton, Ohio on September 7, 2010.

The rally will be the fourth in a series of seven rallies to take place in five states during the congressional recess period.

"The focus of the rally will be jobs and the economy," said Jack Gerard, CEO and President of API. "U.S. unemployment is high, and Americans have growing concerns over the economic recovery."

The oil and natural gas industry supports 230,000 jobs in Ohio and accounts for almost 4.5 percent of the state's economy. Oil and natural gas deployment is critical to the economic future of Ohio as well as a big part of the solution to America's economic recovery. The rally will mobilize API members and allies on the important topics of energy, jobs, taxes and economic development. Attendees will be encouraged to get involved in the discussions on these issues. There will be opportunities for the media to hear their concerns firsthand.

"Americans want to know the government is working on constructive solutions to the challenges we all face, and the rally will give citizens a chance to express their concerns," Gerard said.

WHAT: Rally for Jobs - Canton, Ohio

WHERE: Canton Memorial Civic Center

1101 Market Ave N

Canton, Ohio 44702

DATE: Tuesday, September 7, 2010

TIME: 10:30 am, Doors open to the media

11:00 am, Event begins

For an updated list of speakers, driving directions/maps and other information, log on to www.rallyforjobs.org <http://www.rallyforjobs.org>.

