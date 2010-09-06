Bus Bust: Cleveland Police nab Dover murder suspect at bus station

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted who was on the run.

Jason Lee Gordon was wanted in Dover and but cops nabbed him at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Cleveland.

Police say 33 year old Gina Harper was beaten to death by Jason, who was also her boyfriend.

Cops say Gina was beaten so badly that her blood was splattered all over on the floor and she had numerous head injuries.

Investigators say after the beating a friend drove Jason to the bus stop.

Third District officers arrested Jason without incident at the bus station.

He was transferred from Cleveland to Dover late Monday afternoon.

He's expected to be in court sometime later this week.

