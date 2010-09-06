Buzz Kill: Bees swarm, attack severely allergic man hiking in Brooklyn

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: BROOKLYN, OH (WOIO) - A man rescued after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Brooklyn Monday morning.

19 Action News crews first on the scene of the rope rescue on North Amber Drive off Memphis.

Two men were on a scavenger hunt when one of the men - whom is highly allergic to bees - bumped into a bees nest and was stung repeatedly by an angry swarm in the Metro Park.

"I felt a stinging on my neck."

It took rescue crews an hour to reach the victim, due to his position on the trail. By the time crews from Southeast Rescue Team reached him, he was unconscious after being stung at least a dozen times. He says he felt queasy.

"Just like everything come out of me cannot walk, cannot think. Just like, you know -- I didn't know I was with allergic to it."

Crews loaded the man into a basket, and used ropes and a pulley to carry him about a mile on the trail.

"You know, again, there was no traumatic injuries to him," said Brooklyn Fire Chief Joe Zemeck. "He just suffered some bee stings, which put him into anaphylactic shock. They treated him with IV medications, and then he was brought up safely with the rope rescue."

The victim was rushed to Parma Community General Hospital, where he is expected to be fine.

