Weeded Out: Lakewood Police confiscate over two dozen marijuana plants

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A big-time drug bust in Lakewood on Monday afternoon.

Lakewood police were called to Plover and Quail for reports of a marijuana growing operation.

Cops removed around 25 weed plants from the premises. All of the plants were found growing outside.

No one has been charged at this time.

