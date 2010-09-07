Ransacked: Couple assaulted, locked in closet during home invasion

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain Police are investigating an aggravated burglary with the intent to harm at 2808 Apple Avenue near E.29th Street.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 7:28 a.m. when three black males in their 20's entered the home while Kevin Patton and Lynn McShepard were sleeping.

The males beat Patton in the face with their guns and demanded to know where he kept his money. The suspects then placed a blanket over McShepard's head while they took Patton upstairs to look for valuables.

After lifting $600 cash from Patton, the males stuffed the couple into a closet and pushed a dresser in front of the closet door. The couple was instructed not to leave the closet for ten minutes.

When the couple exited the closet, the home had been ransacked. Their $600 cash, 64" television and both cell phones were gone.

Kevin Patton was taken to Community Health Partners for treatment. According to the Lorain Police report, Patton suffered loss of teeth and other minor injuries. McShepard was unharmed.

Lorain Police tell 19 Action News that a neighbor saw the suspects hop a fence and take off in a Jeep at Apple Avenue and E. 29th Street.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.