Lakewood's Click to Brick

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO)- LakewoodAlive joins Tamara Racin, founder of the successful online business, Paisley Monkey, in announcing its retail store opening at 1388 Warren Road, in downtown Lakewood on Tuesday, September 7. The store will offer a wide variety of gift items including toys, books, music, clothing and other gifts for infants, children and parents from more than 70 brands.

Following its five-year successful online business model, the store features a unique, high quality product selection not found at big-box retailers, with a special emphasis on "Made in USA" and "green" items. The Lakewood store will offer one-stop gift shopping services including cards and gift wrapping.

"There is incredible momentum in the downtown Lakewood shopping district that is attracting a wide variety of businesses. This is a good time to take Paisley Monkey to the next level, "said Ms. Racin. " We look forward to serving the local market with the same quality of service that our nationwide customer base has come to expect."

LakewoodAlive, which facilitates the community's Main Street™ revitalization efforts, welcomes its first "click-to-brick" retailer. "The Paisley Monkey story is one that is repeating itself around the country. It reflects the resurgence of entrepreneurs in challenging economic times. Successful online businesses, often operating from home bases, are taking advantage of buy-local enthusiasm and filling retail gaps in their communities," said Mary Anne Crampton, executive director.

Paisley Monkey is located in the First Federal of Lakewood building on the Warren Road side, across from The Place to Be diner. Plenty of on-street parking is available, and a public parking lot is located behind the bank. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 11am-8pm.

LakewoodAlive is a 501-(c)(3) nonprofit economic development organization that facilitates economic growth and stability in the city of Lakewood, Ohio. Downtown Lakewood is the National Main Street™ program of LakewoodAlive dedicated to revitalizing our historic business district.

