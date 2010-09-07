LHS to host elite Golden Knights Parachute Team

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The Lakewood High staff would like to invite the Lakewood community to enjoy the demonstration and presentation as well. The stadium gate on Bunts Road will open at 8 a.m. for the public to enter the stadium and be seated on the east side bleachers. The narrator for the Golden Knights will "jump-in" promptly at 9 a.m. and the demonstration should last an estimated 20 minutes.

The Golden Knights' jump is an event that is weather dependent. If the demonstration must be canceled due to poor parachuting weather, a notice will be posted on the Lakewood City Schools web site before 8 a.m. on September 7.

"This is a unique opportunity for the students of Lakewood High School to see the precision, teamwork and excellence that can result from individual and collective focus and discipline," said LHS Principal Bill Wagner. "These are skills that we try to instill in our students every period, every day. This assembly should highlight many of the expectations and challenges we work on every year while providing students an entertaining and thrilling opportunity of a lifetime."

The Golden Knights is the Army's official aerial demonstration team and makes appearances across the country at special events in an effort to connect the U.S. Army with the public.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.