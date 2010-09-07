23rd Annual Lakewood Community Festival this weekend

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The 23rd annual Lakewood Community Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2010 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Madison Park, 13029 Madison Avenue. The festival celebrates community, cultural heritage and families. It is a day of fun and activities for everyone.

There will be a Flag Raising Ceremony at 11:00 AM by various military organizations. Entertainment for the day will include Polka Pirates, Silhouette Dance Studio, The Rat Pack, Slovak Lucinka Children Dance Group, The Culkar Family Band, Logan Wells, Riley Brothers and more.

Craft and game booths, pony rides, children's games, Alpacas from the Starburst Suri Alpaca Ranch, Euclid Beach Rocket Car, and the Lake Erie Nature Center will all be part of the festivities, as well as a variety of delectable foods including stuffed cabbage, pierogies, potato cakes, cabbage and noodles, kielbasa and sauerkraut, corn, pizza, french fries, and funnel cakes, Vietnamese cuisine and other dishes. An assortment of traditional ethnic baked goods and other desserts will be available.

The festival, sponsored by the Lakewood Community Festival, Inc. and the City of Lakewood, is traditionally the last event of the summer. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to various local organizations. In the event of rain, the festival will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2010.

