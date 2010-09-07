Donatos delivers ice cream directly to customers' homes

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - Donatos Pizza is introducing a brand new product offering to its menu, pints of ice cream! Customers who enjoy Donatos' bold flavor combinations can now cool their taste buds after a delicious meal with a pint ice cream delivered right to their doo

"Our customers' lives seem to get busier by the minute, so we wanted to accommodate their full schedules by offering yet another great product available for delivery," said Janet Sprouse, director of product development at Donatos. "By adding ice cream to our menu, and making it available through delivery, Donatos fans can continue to enjoy all their favorite signature tastes, along with delicious ice cream for dessert, and all from the comfort of their own homes."

Blue Bunny premium pints from Donatos are available in five rich flavors: Chocolate Cookie Chaos, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vanilla, Double Strawberry and Butter Pecan.

"At Donatos, we get excited every time we discover new ways to delight our guests," said Todd Young, Donatos vice president of operations. "Being able to deliver premium ice cream along with other signature Donatos products, provides an added value for our guests, and allows us to live out our promise to serve the best pizza and make our customers' days a little better."

Sweet enough to satisfy even the toughest critics, pints of Blue Bunny ice cream are available for the introductory price of $2.99 and can be ordered for dine-in, carry-out or delivery for a limited time at all Cleveland-area participating locations.

Donatos is also an official partner of the Cleveland Browns and is proudly served at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

