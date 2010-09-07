Feds bust man for filing false income tax returns

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - An information was filed against Paul D. Garofolo, charging him with filing false personal income tax returns for the years 2003 through 2005.

Garofolo, 51, who lived in University Heights during the prosecution years, now resides in South Russell, Ohio, according to court records.

From approximately late 1999 through May 2005, Garofolo was employed by North Coast Professional Sports, Ltd. (North Coast), as general manager and president of a professional indoor soccer team owned by North Coast, initially known as the Cleveland Crunch and then renamed as the Cleveland Force, according to the information.

In addition, during all times relevant to the Information, he was a 50-percent co-owner of Signature Sports & Marketing, Inc. (Signature Sports), which was dormant during his North Coast employment. Because Signature Sports was an S Corporation for tax purposes, 50 percent of its income or losses were reportable as distributive (flow-through) income or losses on Garofolo's personal income tax returns.

The Information charges that Garofolo falsified his 2003 through 2005 personal income returns by understating his adjusted gross income by a combined total of approximately $216,827.

The Information identifies a number of items of unreported income or overstated deductions, including: (1) Garofolo did not report a portion of his North Coast salary, which the North Coast owner paid to him off the books from his own personal funds in monthly installments of $8,333.33; (2) Garofolo received a portion of his 2003 North Coast income in non-payroll checks and falsely reported this amount as self-employment income against which he falsely claimed business deductions; (3) Garofolo falsely deducted health insurance premiums as being Signature Sports expenses, when he had, in fact, been reimbursed for those costs by North Coast; (4) Garofolo falsely inflated business expense deductions on the Signature Sports returns by paying Hawken School tuition expenses with Signature Sports checks he recorded as being payments to "Hawk Travel" for business trip airfare.

If convicted, the defendant's sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

The government's case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Siegel, following an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Cleveland, Ohio.

An information is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

