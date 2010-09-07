Fatal Fire: Coroner on scene of Lorain house fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a deadly fire in Lorain.

Cops say Brian Karjeski was killed when flames sparked at a home on West 12th Tuesday afternoon shortly after 12PM.

Once firefighters got the blaze under control, they discovered Karjeski's body and his dog inside the home.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

An official cause of death is expected to be determined Tuesday.

