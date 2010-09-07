Drunk Mess: CMSD bus driver charged in drunken crash that injured her grandchild

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland grandmother who also drives a school bus for CMSD has been charged after a drunk driving accident over the weekend.

47-year-old Sandra Daniel flipped her car on West 95th Street just before 4AM Sunday morning. Daniel's one-year-old grandchild, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was injured.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was released and is currently in the care of her mother.

Police tell 19 Action News Daniel refused to take a breathalyzer test at the crash scene, and was tossed in jail.

Daniel has been charged with endangering children and three other traffic offenses. She is due in court Wednesday morning.

