Ohio Patrol reports 59 percent fatal crash reduction during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released provisional Labor Day fatal crash statistics what show seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes during the holiday reporting period of Friday, September 4 at 6 p.m. through Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. Of these seven fatal crashes on only one is believed to be alcohol-related. During the same reporting period last year, 17 lives were lost on Ohio roadways - of which seven were alcohol-related.

The Patrol also released a detailed Holiday recap that illustrates that enforcement contacts were up more than 17 percent, with an increase 12 percent for aggressive driving citations and 13 percent for safety belt violations. A copy of the Holiday recap can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE.

"Although preliminary numbers show a decrease in fatal crashes during the Labor Day weekend, we want to continue to remind motorists to do their part and wear their safety belts. We will continue to do our part and enforce Ohio's laws to keep our roads safe," said Colonel David W. Dicken, Patrol superintendent.

Troopers participated in multiple sobriety checkpoints across the state during the holiday weekend with thousands of other law enforcement officers in communities throughout Ohio joined forces for a combined impaired driving enforcement as part of the national Drunk Driving. Over the Limit. Under Arrest. Crack down on impaired driving.

