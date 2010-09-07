Goodbye: Funeral set for Staff Sgt. Kevin Kessler

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler, 32 of East Canton was killed in action while serving his country in Afghanistan on August 30, 2010.

Kevin was born on July 18, 1978 in Canton and was a 1996 graduate of East Canton High School.

In 2004, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor. Kevin loved spending time with family and friends, as well as his dog and best friend, Senator. He also enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Adrian Kessler, his father and stepmother, Lawrence and Sue Kessler, his mother and stepfather, Kristine and Rodney Williams, his grandparents, Ted and Annie Rhuark, sisters, Emily Lightner and family, Laura and Jeff Rohr and family, as well as his brother, Daniel and Nichole Kessler and family. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Jason and Kristina Boswell and family, stepsisters, Dawn Williams and family, Julie and Jeff Lillbach and family, stepbrother, Roddy Williams and many other family members and friends.

A service to honor the life of Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler will take place on Saturday, September 11th at 11:00 A.M. at the Tom Davis Gymnasium at the new East Canton High School, 310 Browning Street in East Canton with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Perry Township. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road NE in Massillon on Friday from 2-4 & 6-9 P.M. and on Saturday at the school one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to any Humane Society, the East Canton High School Booster Club or the charity of the donor's choice.

