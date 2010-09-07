Parma Police search for scam man accused of conning suspecting renters

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Parma, OH – Parma police have obtained a warrant and are seeking information on the whereabouts of one Eugene Ray Beverly, aka E Ray Beverly, aka Ray Beverly.

He is wanted for scamming at least six families out of rent and security deposits on a Parma bungalow that Beverly himself was renting.

The victims responded to advertisements listing the home for rent on Craigslist. Beverly had the victims sign lease agreements when collecting cash, providing a variety of reasons for that method of payment.

On these documents he provided false names for himself and forged the documents. This scam came to light on Friday – September 3rd when one female was in the process of moving into the residence when another female showed up to do the same thing.

Both had signed lease agreements and receipts for monies they had paid. Victims in this case have paid between $500 and $1,100 to Beverly.

Authorities believe Eugene Ray Beverly may have moved to Florida. Anyone with additional information, or may have been the victim of this male is requested to call Crime Stoppers or the Parma Police Crime Tip-line at (440) 887-7340.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.