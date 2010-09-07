CMSD families to receive tips on Internet safety

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Federal Trade Commission will jointly announce a significant donation of Internet safety booklets by the FTC.

On Wednesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. CMSD and FTC officials will join at George Washington Carver School to publicly announce the distribution of Net Cetera to all CMSD families.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

CMSD families will receive free booklets on Internet safety

Cleveland, Ohio-The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Federal Trade Commission will jointly announce a significant donation of Internet safety booklets by the FTC. On Wednesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. CMSD and FTC officials will join at George Washington Carver School to publicly announce the distribution of Net Cetera to all CMSD families.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 8, 2010