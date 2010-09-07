CMSD families to receive tips on Internet safety - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CMSD families to receive tips on Internet safety

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Federal Trade Commission will jointly announce a significant donation of Internet safety booklets by the FTC.

On Wednesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. CMSD and FTC officials will join at George Washington Carver School to publicly announce the distribution of Net Cetera to all CMSD families. 

WHEN: Wednesday, September 8, 2010

10:00 a.m.
WHERE: George Washington Carver School
2200 East 55th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
WHO: Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials

 

 

