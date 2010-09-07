In the Dark: Power outages affect thousands in Cuyahoga County

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Tuesday's strong yet short-lived downpour left thousands of customers without power in Cuyahoga County.

As of 10 PM the city of Cleveland alone is now down to anywhere between two and 5,000 customers without power.

Parma is still showing between 500 to 2,000, with Newburgh Heights, Shaker Heights and South Euclid reporting between 500-2,000 customers are without power.

Cuyahoga County is listed as having 5,000 to 10,000 customers without power.

