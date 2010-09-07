Terrifying: Couple pistol-whipped and robbed during home invasion

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain neighborhood is on high alert as cops continue to search for a trio of armed robbers who had their way inside a Lorain home.

Police say the crooks busted their way into a local woman's home while she and her boyfriend were sleeping.

The male victim was pistol-whipped and robbed and locked in a closet, and now they're terrified to be in their own home.

One has broken teeth and a fractured nose from being struck in the face by his attacker's gun.

The home invasion happened early Sunday morning.

The break-in took place while the couple was sleeping in the living room.

Police say the men, two of them masked, hopped on a table and entered the home through an open window.

Neighbors are double checking the locks on windows and doors and hoping Lorain detectives can gather evidence from this mess, to catch the guys who did it.

"These days it's kind of dangerous out here. I would hate for something like that to happen to my house. Really messed up," John West.

"That's sad. They wouldn't like it if someone went to whoever's houses they were and hurting people that live in their house. That's sad, I feel bad," Thalia Martinez.

Police say the men trashed their home, looking for valuables. They stole a TV, an XBox, hundreds in cash and two cell phones.

Cops are still searching for suspects but they did get a pretty good description of the getaway car. It's described as a dark colored jeep with a loud exhaust. It also has a large spare tire on the back.

