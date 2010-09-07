Voted Down: Sixth time is not the charm for Parma school levy

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: PARMA, OH (WOIO) - For the sixth time, voters in Parma have rejected a school levy. Residents struck down the measure by almost 3,000 votes.

A typical homeowner in Parma would have been asked to pay about $150 a year if Parma voters approved the levy.

A lot of people had hoped the levy passed because they're getting priced out in the world of pay to play sports.



"Ever since we got the high school, the cost has skyrocketed every single year. My freshman year, $100. Every year it has gone up higher and higher."



"It started off at $1,000. Booster parents got it down to $450 to play football."



But there are those who simply feel the schools get enough of their money already.



"They need to use the money they have. Buying all new signs, in front of every new school, wasn't the way they needed to spend their money. They keep putting the burden on us."

