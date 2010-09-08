CMSD families will receive free booklets on internet safety

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Federal Trade Commission will jointly announce a significant donation of internet safety booklets by the FTC.

On Wednesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m. CMSD and FTC officials will join at George Washington Carver School to publicly announce the distribution of Net Cetera to all CMSD families.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 8, 2010

10:00 a.m.

WHERE: George Washington Carver School

2200 East 55th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

WHO: Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials (TBD)

Federal Trade Commission East Central Regional Director, Jon Miller Steiger

