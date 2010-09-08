Couple who left 39 pets home alone while vacationing plead not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - The couple accused of leaving 39 animals home alone while vacationing in Florida pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday in Bedford Municipal Court. The couple remains out on bond.

Steven and Heidi Friedman were on vacation in August when police were called to their Solon, Ohio Wagon Wheel Drive home by neighbors reporting a foul smell.

Two of the cats were already dead, the rest of the 37 animals had to be destroyed.

Steven and Heidi face 39 counts of animal cruelty plus two counts of endangering children for allowing their two kids to live in a filthy home.

The home has been condemned.

