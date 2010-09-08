Super Pup: Puppy saves 8-year-old's life during bee attack

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

KENT, OH (WOIO) - A four-month-old puppy saved an eight-year-old's life during a bee attack.

Sunday, August 29th the boy was playing in the backyard when he was suddenly attacked by bees.

The dog ran to his side barking loudly which distracted the bees.

Both the dog and the boy were stung multiple times.

The boy rushed to a local hospital while the puppy rushed to the vet.

Doctors say the puppy saved the boy's life because if the boy had been stung any more times he probably would have died.

The puppy also almost died but, the vet's medical treatment was able to save.

Now, both the puppy and the boy are home and doing fine. They're even taking the same medicine!

