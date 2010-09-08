Jobs Saved?: City of Akron, police reach tentative deal

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The City of Akron and the Fraternal Order of Police have a tentative contract agreement. The deal was reached late last night. Voting by the FOP is scheduled to begin Wednesday by the more than 440 members.



Mayor Don Plusquellic recognized the negotiations as "difficult" because, he said, "We are in tough economic times."



"We didn't want to lay off any employees, any officers," said the mayor. "But we are legally required to balance the budget and considered it fair to ask police to give the same, proportional sacrifices that our firefighters have made."



The tentative package is for two years and guarantees no layoffs into next year.

Akron's Director of Labor Relations, attorney Patricia Ambrose said the FOP's agreement on sacrifices helped the city balance the budget this year and into next year without any new layoffs. Had negotiations not been successful, the City planned to lay off 40 patrol officers this weekend.



Still alive is a proposed charter change by Mayor Plusquellic that would ask voters in November to consider diverting school construction revenue over the next three years to its safety forces. If the FOP approves the negotiated deal, voters could decide to divert slightly more than $4 million per year.



If the plan were to be passed by voters, the income tax would be extended an additional five years. The plan has the approval of school Superintendent David James and would not affect or delay school construction.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.