Akron police investigate body found in driveway

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Police tell 19 Action News that a 28-year-old man has died after being pushed or falling out of a moving car.

The incident happened in a driveway on Swetzer Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brandon Moore was in the passenger seat when the incident happened.

When officers arrived, Moore was lying in the driveway. He was taken to Akron General Hospital where he died.

Akron Police are still investigating, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Officer will perform an autopsy Wednesday.

