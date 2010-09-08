Cleveland Foodbank To Distribute Free Produce at the A.C.E. Ministry

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Foodbank will distribute more than 10,000 pounds of free, fresh produce to families in need at A.C.E. Ministry on Wednesday, September 8th.

The produce varies by season and includes everything from greens, potatoes, and carrots to oranges and bananas. At their produce distribution last month, more than 300 people received fresh produce, much of which was obtained through State of Ohio food programs and Ohio farmers. This summer, the Foodbank distributed 1.3 million pounds of produce to 300 sites.

Last year, the Cleveland Foodbank distributed 27.3 million pounds of food to more than 600 hunger programs in a six-county area including Cuyahoga, Ashland, Richland, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. That was enough to provide 21 million meals to hungry men, women and children in Northeast Ohio.

Over the last two years, the Cleveland Foodbank's distribution has increased by 50%. For more information on any aspect of the Foodbank, its mission and its services, visit www.clevelandfoodbank.org <http://www.clevelandfoodbank.org/>.

WHE:/ Wednesday, September 8th, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: A.C.E. Ministry

4411 E. 175th St.

Cleveland, OH 44128-3519

