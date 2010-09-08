Next Round: Candidate, Voter Deadlines for November - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Next Round: Candidate, Voter Deadlines for November

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Now that the primary elections are over, the push towards November is full throttle.

Candidate Deadlines:

  • 09/10/2010 - 12:00 Noon Protests against County Independent Candidates
  • 10/13/2010 - Petition to be Recognized as Committee to Appoint Observers Measure (Question) Submitted
  • 10/21/2010 - Pre-General Election Campaign Finance Report (Close of books 10/13/2010)
  • 10/22/2010 - Notice of Appointment of Observers
  • 11/01/2010 - Amendment of Notice of Appointment of Observers
  • 12/10/2010 - Post-General Election Campaign Finance Report (Close of books 12/3/2010)

   Voter Deadlines  

  • 09/15/2010 8:30 a.m. - Vote by Mail application will be mailed -- Tentative
  • 09/28/2010 8:30 a.m. - Opening of Vote by Mail  (Absentee) voting
  • 10/04/2010 9:00 p.m. - Close of registration
  • 10/30/2010 12:00 noon - Deadline for applications by mail for an absentee ballot to be mailed  
    Voting in person at the Board of Elections 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon 
  • 11/01/2010 4:30 p.m. - Absentee ballot voting in person at Board of Elections closes
  • 11/01/2010 - All Vote by Mail / Absentee ballots mailed anywhere in the U.S. must be postmarked on or before this date and received at the Board of Elections on or before November 12, 2010 in order to be counted.
  • 11/02/2010 - 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Election Day - Provisional voting at the Board of Elections
  • 11/02/2010 - All Vote by Mail / Absentee ballots returned in person must be received at the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. in order to be counted.
    All overseas Vote by Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before this date and received on or before November 12, 2010 in order to be counted.

