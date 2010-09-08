Pregnant babysitter pleads not guilty to killing little girl in her care

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The pregnant babysitter accused of killing a little girl she was watching went before a judge Wednesday morning.

TIffani Claise pleaded not guilty to murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering for causing the death of a twenty-three month-old girl she was babysitting.

The 20-year-old is accused of killing little Aaliyah Ali in August at Briarwood Apartments in Green.

Calise first told deputies the little girl fell in the bathtub, but doctors ruled the child's injuries didn't match Calise's story. They believe the child was struck or shaken.

