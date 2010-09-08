Cat lover focuses on felines after her home burns to the ground

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CHESTERLAND, OH (WOIO) - A cat lover who has found homes for thousands of cats is now without a home of her own.

Jeanne Bones, 70-years-old, and her 130 cats must now fend for themselves.

The cats are currently living in several buildings on the property of Happy Trails Sanctuary in Geauga County. A volunteer at the sanctuary tells 19 Action News that not all of the cats are adoptable. Some have disabilities, but most are ready for a good home.

Relief for Bones is on the way thanks to her homeowners insurance. They should be able to rebuild, but until them she'll stay with a neighbor until her temporary mobile home is placed on her property.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the blaze which left about 150K in damages.

If you are interested in fostering one of her cats or making a donation, please call Happy Trails at 440.476.9762 or 440.759.0076. Donations can be sent to:

Happy Tails

P.O. Box 581

Chesterland, Ohio, 44026

