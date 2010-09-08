Voter turnout low for Cuyahoga County primary election

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A very low number of people turned out to cast their ballots during September 7th primary elections.

Out of 976,434 voters, only 160,894 people went to the polls.

48,242 people went to the polls, 112,652 mailed in their ballots.

Out of the 160, 894 people, 106, 275 of them were registered Democrats and 49,412 of them were registered Republicans.

BOE officials tell 19 Action News that this was the highest vote by mail turnout in a county wide election.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.